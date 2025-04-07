Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $60.18.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
