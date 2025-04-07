Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,668 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $58,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,754.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

ALNY opened at $235.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.25.

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.