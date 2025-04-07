AGF Management (AGFMF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect AGF Management to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.