ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,514,000 after acquiring an additional 688,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,617,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,484,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

KYMR opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.