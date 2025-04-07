ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,617 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,777.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

