ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,644 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

