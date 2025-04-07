ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.32. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.