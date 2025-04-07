ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

