ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 391,467 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 731.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Acelyrin worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acelyrin by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.