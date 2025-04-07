ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,794 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $11.99 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market cap of $977.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.