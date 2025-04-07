ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APUE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

