Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $36.09 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Acala Token has a market cap of $36.09 million and $19.61 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00026775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.02983498 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $18,800,384.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

