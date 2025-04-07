Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Acadian Asset Management Trading Down 5.8 %
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 1,000.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
About Acadian Asset Management
Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
