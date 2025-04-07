Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 142640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
