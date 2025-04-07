A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 541205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.41.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. FMR LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

