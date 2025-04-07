87,970 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $163,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,472,000 after buying an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.4 %

Moderna stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

