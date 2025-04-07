7,475 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

