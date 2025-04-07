68,608 Shares in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.89. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

