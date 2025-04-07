5,626 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,598,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

