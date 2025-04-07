52,983 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,158,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,782 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 666,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.46 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.