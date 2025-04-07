5,064 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $66.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $70.30.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

