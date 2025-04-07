3,328 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 189,088 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 106,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 31.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

