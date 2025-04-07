3,030 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

