18,257 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Purchased by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

