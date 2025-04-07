15,241 Shares in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGOX opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

