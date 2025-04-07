13,300 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

