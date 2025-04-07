13,282 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 846.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

