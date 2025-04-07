1,220 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.0 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total value of $1,579,073.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,037.53. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $37,341,000. The trade was a 13.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,767 shares of company stock worth $45,798,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

