Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 221,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 144,057 shares.The stock last traded at $6.18 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 12.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $540.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

