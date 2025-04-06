Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 3.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 407,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hess by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of HES opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.