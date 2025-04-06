Yakira Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,280 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

