Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

