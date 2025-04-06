Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.89.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xylem Price Performance
Xylem stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.