XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of XPO worth $260,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in XPO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

