World Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 1.93% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHYF. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 531,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

Shares of IHYF opened at $21.69 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

