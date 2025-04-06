World Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,253 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

