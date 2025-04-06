World Investment Advisors Sells 100,357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,357 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.48 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.91.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
