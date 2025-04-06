World Investment Advisors Purchases 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average of $165.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.66 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

