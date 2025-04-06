World Investment Advisors Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

VTHR stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.39 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

