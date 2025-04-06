World Investment Advisors Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

