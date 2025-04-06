World Investment Advisors Has $1.21 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,924,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ENB opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

