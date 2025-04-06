World Investment Advisors Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 240,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

