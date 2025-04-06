World Investment Advisors Buys 1,653 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $30.31 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

