WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.07 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 10317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth about $5,467,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

