WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 117244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

