Westwood Wealth Management Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 5.2% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 12.2 %

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $71.81 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.