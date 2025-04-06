Westwood Wealth Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 6.5 %

LLY stock opened at $737.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $699.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $848.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $831.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

