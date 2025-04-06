Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) Financial Comparison

Risk & Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triller Group and Westwood Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Triller Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $46.34 million 2.13 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.50 Westwood Holdings Group $94.72 million 1.48 $2.21 million $0.25 59.66

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triller Group and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Westwood Holdings Group 2.33% 2.66% 2.17%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Triller Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.