Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,464,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,707,000 after purchasing an additional 352,821 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,865,000 after buying an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE WFC opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

