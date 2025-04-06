Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $227.12 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.16% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $227,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

