Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $45,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.